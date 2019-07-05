Two drug addicts held in failed robbery bid in Dwarka

New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) Two drug addicts have been arrested allegedly when they were out to rob a person in Dwarka's Mohan Garden area to fund their habits, police said Friday. The accused were identified as Siddarth Thakur (23) and Lakshay Kumar (26), both residents of Mandi district in Himahcal Pradesh, they said. "Police got a tip-off on Thursday regarding the accused and laid a trap near Vipin Garden and arrested Thakur and Kumar at around 7 pm," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse. During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused are educated but due to the addition of drugs, they started working with a drug dealer to fulfil their need, the DCP said. They were in contact with one Sachin, a resident of Dilshad Garden, who used to supply them drugs, police said. On Thursday, Sachin sent them to rob a person who would come to deliver money at Gandhi Chowk, Mohan Garden, telling them that he always carries around Rs 2-3 lakh in his bag, they said. The accused purchased chili powder to throw it in his eyes before robbery but were apprehended before they could commit the crime, the DCP said. Two country-made pistols, two live cartridges and one packet of chilli powder were recovered from their possession, police said, adding that raids are being conducted to nab Sachin. PTI NIT NIT CKCK