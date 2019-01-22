Two drug peddlers from Haryana held in Noida

Noida (UP), Jan 22 (PTI) Two suspected drug peddlers were arrested after over two kg of cannabis was allegedly recovered from them here, police said Tuesday.The men were held around 11 pm Monday from a road near Nithari village on a tip-off, they said.Those arrested have been identified as Vipin Prasad and Raju Singh, both residents of Faridabad in Haryana, said an official from Sector 20 police station."The duo was arrested with 2.5 kg of cannabis Monday night. They were involved in illegal trading of cannabis which they procured from Faridabad and were selling in Noida," said Inspector Manoj Kumar Pant.He said charges under the Narcotics,Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act have been pressed against the accused and they have been remanded in judicial custody. PTI KIS KJ