Two drug peddlers held in J-K's Ramban

Banihal/Jammu, Jun 26 (PTI) Two alleged drug peddlers were Wednesday arrested in separate incidents in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Rahul Singh, a resident of Bari Brahmana in Samba district, was arrested with 250 grams of charas, while Mudasir Ahmad, a resident of Sopore in Baramullah district, was arrested with 50 bottles of codeine phosphate, they said.Both were held from Banihal town in Ramban district.Cases were registered against the duo under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and they are being interrogated, an officer said.Meanwhile, a series of seminars and rallies marked the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking which was observed across Jammu on Wednesday.Various wings of police, army and other security forces joined NGOs and other government departments to organise events on the occasion and urge people to stay away from drugs, officials said. The events particularly attempted to sensitise the youth about the harmful aspects of drug abuse.The Jammu administration also announced that it will constitute 'mohalla' committees in residential localities and organise awareness campaigns in educational institutions to curb the rising menace of drug abuse amongst the youth.