Two drug peddlers held in Jammu, Udhampur

Jammu, Jul 29 (PTI) Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested along with heroin in separate operations in Jammu and Udhampur districts, police said on Monday. Showkat Ali, a resident of Samba, was arrested and two grams of heroin was seized from his possession at Ragoora here, a police official said. He said another suspected narcotic smuggler, Sukhdev Singh alias Monu of Rehambal, was arrested during vehicle checking near Devika temple in Udhampur. Ten grams of heroin was recovered from his possession, the official said, adding both the accused were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and are being questioned. PTI TAS CK