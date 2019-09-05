Two drug peddlers held with over 28 kg cannabis in Noida, Gr Noida

(Eds: Adds another case) Noida (UP), Sep 5 (PTI) Two suspected drug peddlers have been arrested in Noida and Greater Noida after more than 28 kg of cannabis was seized from them, police said on Thursday. Sanjay Yadav was held with 25 kg of cannabis near Noida Stadium, under Sector 24 police station limits, they said."He used to bring the cannabis from Odisha and sell it here in Delhi-NCR. He was held today near a public toilet close to Noida Stadium. The cannabis recovered from him is worth approximately Rs 1.25 lakh," a police official said.Another accused was held at the NRI cut near Pari Chowk around 11.30 pm on Thursday, the police said."The accused has been identified as Mohammed Shahid and 3 kg 300 grams of cannabis was recovered from his possession. He is a resident of Seemapuri in Delhi," an official from Beta 2 police station said.A case under the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the two accused and they have been sent to jail by a local court, the official said. PTI KIS RCJ KJKJKJ