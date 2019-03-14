Two drug peddlers held with poppy straw in Jammu

Jammu, Mar 14 (PTI) Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested after large quantity of poppy straw and drug capsules were found in their possession here, police said Thursday.Surinder Singh and Harjeet Singh, both residents of Simbal camp, were travelling in their car when they were stopped by police for checking at Tanda Road near R S Pura on the outskirts of the city late Wednesday evening, a police official said.He said the search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 26 kgs of poppy straw and 1400 intoxicative capsules.Both the persons were arrested and a case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against them, the police official said. PTI TAS RAXRAX