Two drug smugglers arrested with 64 kg contraband

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 25 (PTI) Two drug smugglers were arrested with 64 kg of contraband worth Rs 3 lakhs on Karnal-Meerut highway in Shamli district, police said Sunday. Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a dhaba on the highway and arrested the two accused involved in selling the contraband on Saturday, Shamli Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Pandey said. Police have arrested the accused and registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the SP said. PTI CORR DPB