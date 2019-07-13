Two drug smugglers held, 2.2 kg poppy seized

Jammu, Jul 13 (PTI) Two alleged inter-state drug smugglers were arrested with over 2 kg poppy in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district Saturday, officials said. A police team intercepted a car on the highway at Lakhanpur belt and seized 2.2 kg poppy and Rs 5.70 lakh cash was from the possession one Dharmendar Singh and accomplice Kulwant, both residents of Phillaur in Jalandhar, Punjab, they said. A case was registered and investigation is on, police said. PTI AB INDIND