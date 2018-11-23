Two drug smugglers held with 14 kg poppy in J-K's Samba

Jammu, Nov 23 (PTI) Two suspected drug smugglers were arrested and 14 kg poppy seized from their possession in Jammu and Kashmir's samba district Friday, police said. A police party during a routine checking at Mansar crossing in the district intercepted a tractor-trolley, they said. During the checking, 14 Kg of poppy was recovered which was concealed in the tyres of the vehicle, they added. The accused persons, identified as Gurmaj Singh and Amar Singh of Amritsar, were arrested, they said. A case was registered at Samba police station in this connection and a probe has been initiated, police said. PTI AB CK