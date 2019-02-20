Two drug traffickers held with over 100 kg cannabis in Noida

Noida (UP), Feb 20 (PTI) Two suspected drug traffickers were arrested here after the recovery of 111 kg cannabis from their vehicle on Wednesday, police said. The duo was nabbed in the early hours from Sector 122 in a joint action by police from Noida Phase 3 station and a police response vehicle (PRV) team on the basis of a tip-off, a senior police officer said. "Those arrested have been identified as Sanjay Sahu and Kumar Chand Saha, both natives of Bihar but staying in Noida," Circle Officer, City 2nd, Piyush Kumar Singh said. "The two were active in the National Capital Region and held with 111 kg of illegal cannabis," he said. Their SUV, bearing registration number of Odisha which was used for smuggling the cannabis, has been impounded, Singh said. A search is on to track down their network and three associates who managed to escape, the officer said. A first information report has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 and the accused were produced in a local court which remanded them in judicial custody, he said. PTI KIS CK