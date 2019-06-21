Two electrocuted to death in Rajatshan's Sikar

Sikar (R'than), Jun 21 (PTI) Two labourers were electrocuted to death in Netadwas village of Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said Friday.The incident took place on Thursday night when the duo was pitching a pole for putting up lights for a day-night cricket tournament in the village, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Dhod police station Banshi Dhar said.Avadhesh (31) and Raghav (30), both from Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, came in contact with a live wire and died on the spot, the ASI said. PTI CORR AG MAZ RHLRHL