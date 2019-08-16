scorecardresearch
Two electrocuted to death in UP's Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), Aug 16 (PTI) Two persons died on Friday due to electrocution while working on construction of a house in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district, police said.The incident happened in Malepur village in Surwaya area.Construction work was going on in 25-year-old Satish Vaish's house and an iron rod came in contact with high-tension wire, killing him and labourer Kamlesh Gautam (35) on the spot, they said.Bodies of the victims have been sent for postmortem, the police said. PTI CORR ABN SOMSOM

