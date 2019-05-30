Two end life by jumping before train in Rajasthan's Jaipur

Jaipur, May 30 (PTI) A man and a woman committed suicide by jumping before a train here Thursday, police said. The victims have been identified as Naveen Kumawat (27) and Sunita (23), they said.Their bodies were recovered from near the Kanakpura railway station and no suicide note was found from the spot, Kardhani police station in-charge Islam Khan said. It was yet to found whether they had any relation, he added. The bodies had been kept at a Kanwatia hospital for a post-mortem examination and their families had been informed, the officer said. PTI AG MAZ MAZ RDKRDK