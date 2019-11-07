Two factories fined in Muzaffarnagar for creating pollution

(Eds: Removing extra word from 2nd para) Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 7 (PTI) Two factories here have been fined over Rs 3.31 lakh for allegedly not using anti-pollution equipment, a senior official said on Friday.A team of the pollution control board on Wednesday checked seven factories and imposed a fine of Rs 1,62,500 on JK Carbon Pvt Ltd and Rs 1,68,750 on Vinayak Industries.The two units were not found using anti-pollution equipment during the checking by the team, said junior engineer Vipul Kumar.Meanwhile, the authorities have ordered to stop the construction activities in the district to check pollution. PTI CORR RCJ