Two farmers electrocuted to death in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Apr 3 (PTI) In separate incidents, two farmers were electrocuted to death while working in their fields in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Wednesday, police said. Rambeen Jat (32) of Katusara village and Raghunath Jat (42) of Dadia village came in contact with live wires while irrigating their fields, Arai SHO Vikram Sewawat said. A case was registered under Section 174 (unnatural death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the bodies were handed over to family members of the deceased after post-mortem, the officer added. PTI AG AD CK