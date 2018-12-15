Two firsts at Mizoram swearing-in

Aizawl, Dec 15 (PTI) There were two firsts at the swearing-in of the new Mizo National Front ministry headed by Zoramthanga in Mizoram on Saturday.The first one were a prayer, reading from the Bible and singing of a gospel song at the ceremony.The other one was that the newly-inducted ministers took oath of office and oath of secrecy in Mizo language.The oath of office and secrecy by Governor K Rajasekharan during a ceremony at Raj Bhavan here.The prayer and Bible reading took place after the singing of the National Anthem. This was followed by the swearing-in oath of secrecy and then the gospel song.Rev R Lalhmingthanga, chairman of the Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitute Committee which is a conglomerate of leaders of 16 major churches headed by moderator of the Presbyterian ChurchMizo Synod, read out verses from the Bible and led the prayer.The Leprosy Choir presented the 'Hallelujah Chorus' at the programme held at Raj Bhavan lawns.Former speaker Lalchamliana, who was sworn-in as a cabinet minister, was dressed in traditional Mizo attire which was greeted with applause by the dignitaries present.Those who attended the swearing-in included outgoing chief minister Lal Thanhawla and his wife Lal Riliani, former ministers, legislators and senior officials.Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Assam Water Resources Minister Keshab Mahanta and former Assam chief minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta were among the dignitaries who came from outside the state, officials said. PTI HCV KK KJ