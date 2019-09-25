Two foreigners held at Delhi airport for carrying satellite phones

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Two foreign passengers have been apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport on Wednesday for carrying satellite phones, a senior official said. In the first instance, an Israeli national,Jonathan Kesner, was intercepted by the security personnel at the Indira Gandhi International Airport for allegedly carrying a satellite messenger. The passenger from Israel was bound for Kathmandu on an Air India flight, he said. In the second case, Canadian national Juan C Arcila was apprehended by CISF personnel for carrying a satellite phone in his baggage. The man was supposed to travel to Vancouver on board an Air Canada flight, he said. As satellite messenger and phones are banned in India, both the passengers were handed over to Delhi Police, the official said. PTI NES SMNSMN