Two found dead on the roadside in outer Delhi's Ranhola

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Two men, including a 21-year-old cab driver, have been allegedly shot dead and their bodies dumped on the side of the Nangloi-Najafgarh Road in Baprola area of outer Delhi's Ranhola, police said Monday. The deceased was identified as Deepak, a driver of cab aggregator Uber, and Neeraj, an unemployed youth, both residents of Ranhola, they said. A passerby alerted the officials of Ranhola Police Station at around 10 pm on Sunday, who then visited the spot, officials said. A case was registered and the matter was being probed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Seju Kuruvilla said. On enquiry, Deepak's family told the police that he had a holiday on Sunday and was at home with them. In the evening, he left to meet his friends, the DCP said. Police suspect the two friends -- Deepak and Neeraj -- were allegedly killed by someone known to both of them to avenge personal enmity, he added. The officer, however, denied reports of road rage and said other angles were being probed. The family members of the victims are being questioned regarding the friends and acquaintances of the deceased, he said. CCTV cameras installed in the adjoining areas of the crime scene were being examined to find clues and estimate the sequence of events, he added. However, the officials said the motive behind the killing would be ascertained only after the accused were nabbed. Further investigation is underway.