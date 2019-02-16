Two get 10 years in jail in separate POCSO cases in Mumbai

Mumbai, Feb 16 (PTI) Two persons were sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in separate cases of sexual assault in Byculla and Govandi areas of the city.Anil Tari (30) was sentenced by a POCSO court for raping a five-year-old girl in Byculla in 2014 after luring her with chocolates, additional public prosecutor RakeshTiwari said.In the second case, a POCSO court held Rajesh Rajput (26) guilty of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy in Govandi in 2015.The victim, who was lured by a Rs 10 note by Rajput, narrated the ordeal when his mother queried where he had got the money from.Rajput was convicted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, additional public prosecutor Meera Chaudhery said. PTI AVI BNM DPB