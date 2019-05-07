Two get 10-yr RI for trafficking minor girls for prostitution

Thane, May 7 (PTI) Two persons, including a woman,have been awarded ten years' rigorous imprisonment by a Thane court in Maharashtra for trafficking minor girls and pushing them into flesh trade.District Judge P P Jadhav last Saturday pronounced thepunishment to Shivnath Pal Yadav (52), an autorickshaw driver, and Rajani Thakur Karnawat (37), who worked as a sweeper, and also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on them.The prosecution told the court that based on acomplaint by an NGO, the CBI officials raided a hotel in Thanecity on April 25, 2007 and rescued three minor girls, agedbetween 12 and 15 years, from there.The girls were brought from Madhya Pradesh andRajasthan and "sold" to customers for Rs 60,000 each, theprosecution said.The raiding party also arrested the two accused, bothbelonging to Mumbai, from there.They were booked under IPC Sections 366 (kidnapping or inducing woman to compel her for marriage), 366A (procuration of minor girl), 372 (selling minor for purposes ofprostitution) and 120B (criminal conspiracy), and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.Two more alleged associates of the accused were alsoarrested later on and a supplementary charge sheet was filedagainst them.After hearing both the sides, the judge said theprosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt that Yadav andKarnawat hatched a conspiracy to procure minor girls forprostitution and earned money from the business.He pronounced them guilty while acquitting the othertwo accused for lack of sufficient evidence against them. PTICOR GK DVDV