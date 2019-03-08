Two get death penalty, life term for one for raping and killing minors

Thane, Mar 8 (PTI) A special POCSO court Friday sentenced two people to death and one to life imprisonment for raping and killing minors. In the first case, a five-year-old child was raped and left severely injured by Suman Kumar Jha (39) on March 16 last year, said Additional Public Prosecutor Ujjwala Moholkar. The child was saved by passersby, Moholkar said, adding that 19 witnesses, including a jeweller to whom Jha had given the victim's earrings, were examined in the case and CCTV footage was analysed. Special POCSO Judge S A Sinha Friday sentenced Jha to life imprisonment under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. In the second case, Ram Kiran Munnilal Gaud (34) a residential complex watchman, kidnapped a three-and-half year-old girl on September 30, 2013 and took her to a vacant room in a transit camp and raped her. He then bludgeoned her to death and dumped the body in a nearby pond, the APP said. Eighteen witnesses were examined in the case, she added. Judge Sinha sentenced Gaud to death, Moholkar said. In the third case, powerloom worker Mohammad Abez Ajmer Shaikh (21) was sentenced to death by Judge Sinha for raping and killing a four-and-half-year-old girl in Bhiwandi in the district on April 1 last year, the APP said. A total of 22 witnesses deposed in the case, she said. PTI CORR BNM SNESNE