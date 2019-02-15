scorecardresearch
Two get life term for killing farmer in UP

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Feb 15 (PTI) A local court has sentenced two persons to life imprisonment for killing a man in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district in the year 2010.The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on Iqbal and Mohsin after finding them guilty under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Thursday evening.According to the government counsel, Aasif, a farmer, was shot dead by the accused over a land dispute in the district's Kairana town in 2010. PTI CORR AD DPB

