Two girls die after falling into water-filled ditch in Rajasthan

Kota (Raj), Jul 26 (PTI) Two girls drowned allegedly after slipping into a water-filled ditch while playing outside their homes in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said on Friday. The incident took place in Harigarh village on Thursday when two-and-half-year-old Pratiksha Meena and her neighbour Pari Meena (3) were playing, Station House Officer (SHO), Panwad, Islam Ali said. When the girls did not return to their homes, the families started searching for them. The girls were found in the ditch and rushed to a hospital where they were declared brought dead, the SHO said. The bodies were handed over to the families after post-mortem, Ali said. A case under section 174 (unnatural death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been registered and investigation is on, the SHO said. PTI CORR MAZ CK