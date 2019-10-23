Two girls die after getting trapped under sand

Jaipur, Oct 23 (PTI) Two girls died and three were injured after being trapped under sand when they were digging a pit in Rajasthan's Dholpur district, police said. Anjali Jatav (10) and Rachna Jatav (12) were among the five girls who were digging a pit in the field at Khurdia village on Wednesday when a heap of sand collapsed. The five were rushed to a hospital, where the two were declared dead and others admitted for treatment, Sarmathura police station incharge Dharam Singh said. The officer said the bodies were handed over to family members after post mortem and the matter was registered under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. PTI AGHMB