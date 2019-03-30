Two Gouri Gang members arrested for flaunting pistols in videos

New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) Two members of the Gouri Gang were arrested for allegedly uploading videos on social media in which they were seen brandishing pistols at a social function to lure young boys into their gang, police said Saturday. The accused were identified as Shahjada (24), a resident of Uttam Nagar, and Monu (23), a resident of Vikaspuri, they said. According to Anto Alphonse, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), "On Friday, police received information that two criminals, possessing illegal weapons and linked to the Gouri Gang, had circulated their video on social media to become famous and both were roaming in Vipin Garden area". Thereafter, a trap was laid at Ganda Nala Road, near Vipin Garden, Uttam Nagar, and the accused were arrested at around 4.45 pm on Friday, the DCP said. During interrogation, it surfaced that Shahzada's father runs a chicken shop in Uttam Nagar and Monu used to work there, police said. Later, they joined Gouri gang of Uttam Nagar. They were provided with weapons and asked to lure more youths into the gang, police added. Recently, they shot a video with pistols at a social function and hoped that more young boys would get enticed to join the Gouri Gang, police said. Two pistols and as many live rounds were recovered from their possession, they added. PTI NIT CK