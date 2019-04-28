Two govt officials suspended for ransacking DC office in J-K's Kishtwar

Jammu, Apr 28 (PTI) Two government officials, including a teacher, were Sunday suspended after they were found part of a mob which vandalized the deputy commissioner's office and damaged two official vehicles in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. Teacher Satya Bushan Sharma and forester Tilak Raj were placed under suspension with immediate effect, while an inquiry has been ordered against them, officials said.The mob on Saturday ransacked a government building housing the office of deputy commissioner, damaged two official vehicles and set ablaze an effigy of Governor Satya Pal Malik during a protest rally against the killing of four people in the town. RSS leader Chandrakant Sharma and his security guard were killed by a militant inside the district hospital on April 9, while state secretary of BJP, Anil Parihar, and his brother Ajeet Parihar were killed in the town on November 1 last year. Deputy Commissioner Angrez Singh Rana ordered immediate suspension of the two officials found involved in the mob violence, the officials said. "The action of the duo amounts to grave misconduct and warrants the invocation of action in accordance with the provision of J&K (Classification, Control and Appeal Rules) of 1956 read with the J&K Government Employees (Conduct) Rules 1971," they said quoting the suspension order.The erring officials will remain attached in the offices of Chief Education Officer, Kishtwar and Divisional Forest Officer, Kishtwar, respectively during the suspension period, the officials said.Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, Pawan Kumar Parihar has been directed to conduct an inquiry into the matter and furnish a report within 15 days, they added. PTI TAS SRY