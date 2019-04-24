Two grievously hurt in gas cylinder explosion

Muzaffarnagar, Apr 24 (PTI) A woman and her minor son suffered serious injuries in a gas cylinder explosion at Kandhla town of Shamli district on Wednesday, officials said. The injured were identified as Sadiya, 30, and her five-year-old son Kunver, they said. SHO D K Tyagi said the cylinder exploded after a leakage in it. The injured are being treated at a local hospital, he said. PTI CORR INDIND