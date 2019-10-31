Two held after exchange of fire in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Oct 31 (PTI) Two goons were arrested after an exchange of fire here, police said on Thursday. Police said they had received a message regarding two bike-borne goons who were on the run from the DLF embankment to Garhi Katiyya. Senior Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh said a police team tried to intercept them when they fired at the policemen. In retaliation, police fire at them, resulting in bullet injuries to them, he said. The accused have been identified as Mohammad Munish, alias Lala, and Shazad. Both were wanted in 18 criminal cases registered at various police stations. Shazad is carrying a reward of Rs 25,000. Police said he confessed to killing one Nafees on September 23 with the help of his accomplice Raja Pahalwan Qureshi. Police recovered two countrymade pistols, three live cartridges and the bike from them. They were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment, the SSP said. PTI CORR RDKRDK