Two held for arms smuggling in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly smuggling arms in the national capital and its peripherals, police said on Tuesday. Four country-made pistols, 10 live cartridges and a scooter used in delivering the weapons were recovered from the possession of the duo, they said. The accused were identified as Sunil (35), a resident of Mehrauli in Delhi, and Ankit Saini (28), a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh area. They used to buy weapons from Aligarh at cheap prices and sell them in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) at higher prices, police said. On Monday, a tip-off was received that an arms smuggler would come near Chirag Delhi flyover, Masjid Mod to deliver arms and ammunition. A trap was laid and the accused were apprehended, a senior police officer said. Interrogation revealed that Saini used to buy the pistols from Aligarh and Sunil used to find prospective buyers, police added. PTI NIT CKCK