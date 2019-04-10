Two held for betting on IPL match: police

Chandigarh, Apr 10 (PTI) The Haryana police Wednesday said they have arrested two persons for placing online bets on an IPL cricket match.The accused were arrested from Grewal Basti in Sirsa, they said, adding that several incriminating objects too were seized from them. The incriminating objects included "a laptop, an LED TV, a set top box, 14 mobile phones, three mobile chargers, two remotes, a Wi-Fi set, a laptop adapter" besides many other things, a Haryana police spokesperson said. Two registers with details of transactions of large sums of money were also seized from the spot, he added. "The police raided the gambling den on a tip-off and nabbed the duo when they were placing bets on an IPL match being played between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday," he said. The arrested accused were identified as Sudhir alias Shanti, a resident of Grewal Basti, and Rohtash of Shiv Nagar, Sirsa. The police have registered a case under the Prevention of Gambling Act and were further investigating the matter. PTI SUN RAXRAX