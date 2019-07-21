Two held for BJP leader's murder in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, 21 July (PTI) Two persons were arrested for killing a BJP leader here, police said Sunday. An old enmity led to the incident Saturday night, said SSP Sudhir Kumar Singh. BJP's mandal president Dr Balbir Singh Tomar (50), who ran a nursing home in the Dhoodhiya Peepal area of Dasna town, was shot dead by four bike-borne men. Tomar was sitting in his clinic when the assailants reached there and fired at him five times, the SSP said, adding that the victim was rushed to the district government hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries. Tomar was a resident of Sikheda village near Pilkhuwa town of Hapur district. The accused have been identified as Salman, alias Dagga; Shahrukh; Tahseem and Aman. Shahrukh and Tahseem were arrested and the vehicle used in the crime was seized, said the SSP, adding that Salman and Aman were still at large. He said a reward of Rs 25,000 had been declared on each of them. Masuri SHO Praveen Kumar Sharma and Dasna police post incharge Sanjay Kumar Atree had been suspended for negligence in duty, the SSP added. PTI CORR RDKRDK