Two held for graft in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Feb 25 (PTI) A sarpanch and an assistant sub inspector of police were arrested by the AntiCorruption Bureau in separate cases of graft in Rajasthan on Monday, officials said.The sarpanch of Kurada Gram Panchayat in Nagaur district, Jagdish Prasad, was caught while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs. 10,000 from one Gajendra Kumar for making him a beneficiary in the Pradhanmantri Awas Yojna. In Sawaimadhopur district, ASI Dashrath Lal of Bonli Police Station was caught while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs. 5,000 from Sampat Lal Meena. He had allegedly demanded the bribe for removing certain sections of IPC in a case lodged against his brother-in-law and nephew and for not seeking police remand for them. Both of them were arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act, according to an ACB official. PTI SDA DVDV