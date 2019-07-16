Two held for illegally transporting cattle

Alwar, Jul 16 (PTI) Two persons were arrested for illegally transporting cattle in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said Tuesday. The accused were transporting them in a pick-up vehicle Monday night, SP Anil Paris said. Police chased the accused and stopped them near the Nagli Ojha circle. While two persons were arrested, the third accused managed to flee, the SP he said. Two cows and six calves were rescued. The arrested persons were identified as Rahis (24) and Asif (20). In the preliminary interrogation, the accused told police that they were taking the cattle to Haryana for slaughtering. PTI SDA RDKRDK