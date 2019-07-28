Two held for killing man in Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Two persons were arrested for allegedly killing a man in northeast Delhi to avenge the death of their friend, police said Saturday.The accused, Danish (22) and Aman, are residents of Welcome area and each carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on their arrest, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said.Danish and Aman had shot dead Imran on Wednesday while he was travelling in his car, police said.During interrogation, the duo revealed that they killed Imran as they suspected him to be responsible for the death of their friend Mehfuz, a police official said.A motorcycle, a pistol and four live cartridges were seized from Danish, police said. PTI NIT *********************Two arrested for stealing mobile phone in East DelhiNew Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Two persons were arrested while fleeing after snatching a phone in east Delhi's Shakarpur, police said on Saturday.The accused, Firoz (24) and Danish (25), are residents of Sriram colony in Khajuri Khas area, they said.Firoz was previously arrested in a case of attempted robbery and was out on bail, police said. PTI NIT ******************** 22-year-old nabbed for stealing car batteries New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing car batteries in west Delhi, police said on Saturday.Acting on a tip off, Ashu Kumar was was apprehended from near Punjabi Bagh on Friday, they said.A car, a scooter and 14 car batteries were seized from him, police said, adding he used to sell the stolen batteries to local scrap dealers and hawkers. PTI NIT ********************Man arrested for stealing Rs 25,000 after 18 years New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) A 51-year-old man was arrested 18 years after he allegedly stole Rs 25,000 from a canteen in Plaza Cinema here, police said Saturday.Hari Bhagwan Sharma, a resident of Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on Saturday, they said. PTI NIT ********************2 arrested for snatching mobile phonesNew Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly snatching mobile phones in northwest district, police said Saturday. Following a tip off, Satish (36) and Rakesh (26), were arrested on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, they said.A stolen motorcycle, four mobile phones, a country-made pistol were seized from them, police said. PTI NIT NIT NSDNSD