Two held for killing man in Nand Nagri area

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Two people were arrested for allegedly killing a 31-year-old man and later dumping his body near Ghazipur Sabzi Mandi, police said on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Zile Singh, 35, a resident of Nand Nagri and Mahender Singh,35, a resident of Ghaziabad, they said. On August 3, the body of a man, wrapped in a cover, was found in front of Ghazipur Sabzi Mandi. There was a tattoo 'Sunny' on the arm of the body, police said. The man was identified as Sunny, a resident of Loni in Ghaziabad, and was involved in five cases, including murder and robbery, they said. The accused and the deceased were known to each other and were drug addicts, police said. Zile was arrested from Nand Nagri area, they said. "Interrogation revealed that on the intervening night of August 2 and 3, they were taking drugs together. Meanwhile, Sunny passed a vulgar comment on Zile's wife, following which an argument ensued between them and they fired at Sunny near Zile's residence," said a senior police officer. Thereafter, they wrapped the body in a cover and dumped it near Ghazipur Sabzi Mandi. On Zile's instance, Mahender was also arrested and the car that was used to carry the body from Nand Nagari area to Gazipur Sabzi Mandi was also recovered, they said. Thirteen criminal cases have been registered against Zile in Delhi and NCR areas, while Mahender was involved in five cases, police added. PTI NIT KJ