Two held for killing vegetable vendor in Rohini

New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly stabbing a 17-year-old vegetable vendor to death after a failed attempt to rob his money in Rohini's Meer Vihar area, police said on Monday. The vendor, Shamsher Alam, was returning home along with his father after selling vegetables on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday when some unidentified persons took them to a secluded spot and stabbed him for resisting robbery, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) S D Mishra said. The accused overpowered Alam's father and fled the spot after stabbing the vendor, Mishra said. Alam, who sustained a single stab wound, was rushed to SGM hospital where he succumbed on Friday afternoon, police said. The accused, identified as Sawda residents Kamruddin (25) and Shiva (19), were arrested from outer Delhi on Sunday, they said. The knife used in the crime was recovered from their possession, the DCP said. PTI NIT CK