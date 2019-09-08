Two held for looting Rs 10 lakh from trader in Jammu

Jammu, Sep 8 (PTI) Two men were arrested for snatching cash worth Rs 10 lakh from a trader here, a senior police officer said on Sunday.The motorcycle borne assailants looted the money from Rajinder Paul Gupta outside his house at Trikuta Nagar area of the city on August 5, Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu, Tejinder Singh told reporters here.He said Shahbaz Pervaiz of Jammu was initially arrested and on the basis of his disclosure, his accomplice Basir Khan of Manjakote area of Poonch, presently living in Bhatandi area of Jammu, was held.Rs 5.10 lakh and the motorcycle used in the incident were seized from the duo who appear to be drug addicts, the officer said."We want to appeal the people to take every precautionary measure while moving with large amount of cash or jewelery," he said.Replying to a question about the menace of drugs, he said police have so far arrested 340 peddlers in Jammu district this year as against 350 last year."Ten notorious drug peddlers were also detained under public safety act this year, while the search is on for two others who are absconding," the SSP said.He also appealed to the people to install CCTV cameras outside their homes to help police to check criminal activities in the city. PTI TAS RHL