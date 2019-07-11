Two held for robbing shopkeepers in south Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly robbing shopkeepers in south Delhi area, police said Thursday. The accused have been identified as Rohit Verma (23), a resident of Tughlakabad Extension and Jahid Khan (30), from Dakshinpuri, they said. Verma was arrested on July 5 from near the Sarita Vihar metro station when he came there to sell stolen mobile phones, police said. According to a senior police officer, a man lodged a complaint on June 14, stating that when he was going towards Badarpur via Mathura Road, two persons intercepted him on the Sarita Vihar flyover and allegedly robbed his mobile phone, bike, and Rs 2,000 cash at gun-point. In the second incident on June 18, the accused robbed a delivery man near Sarita Vihar flyover when he was going from Nehru Place to Badarpur to deliver mobile phones at around 9.30 pm. They forcibly robbed his bag containing 18 mobile phones and wallet, police said. "During investigation, CCTV footage of the nearby area were analysed and Verma was arrested on July 5 from near Sarita Vihar metro station when he came to dispose of the robbed mobile phones," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal. Verma revealed that he came in contact with Khan and one Mazar, who are relatives. They used to rob people at gun-point. Khan procured pistols from western Uttar Pradesh to threaten people, the DCP said. They used to sell the stolen mobiles to passersby at cheaper rates, he said.On the instance of Verma, Khan was arrested Monday from Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh.The accused used to keep a watch on movement of shopkeepers and rob them at gun-point at isolated places after they would close their shops at night, he said. They were active in south Delhi and Noida area and had committed more than a dozen robberies, police said.Nine mobile phones, two pistols and four live cartridges were recovered from them, police said, adding that raids are being conducted to arrest Mazar. PTI NIT KJ