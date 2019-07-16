Two held for robbing taxi from southeast Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) A cab driver and his accomplice were arrested from Ghaziabad for allegedly robbing a taxi after threatening its driver with a knife in southeast Delhi, police said Tuesday.The accused have been identified as Lalit Tomar (22) and Ankit (34), both residents of Vijay Nagar in Gaziabad, they said.According to police, four people robed a taxi at knife point in New Friends Colony area on March 29 around 1:30 am when the driver came out of the vehicle to relieve himself.They also robbed the mobile phone of the victim, police said.During investigation, the CCTV footage were analysed to identify the accused."Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap at Vijay Nagar in Ghaziabad on Sunday and arrested Tomar and Ankit," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said. Interrogation revealed that Tomar had borrowed the car of his friend and while coming towards Ring Road from Ghaziabad, he, along with Ankit, Surjeet and Sadik, threatened the victim and fled with his taxi and mobile phone, the DCP said.The robbed vehicle and the mobile phone of the victim were recovered, police said.Surjeet and Sadik were already arrested on June 1 by Noida Police in a similar car robbery case, they added. PTI NIT DPB