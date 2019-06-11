Two held for stealing vehicles after hiring them from online car rental portal

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) A national-level player of martial arts and another man were arrested for allegedly stealing vehicles of an online car renting portal after hiring them in Connaught Place area, police said Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Sahil Shokken (22), a resident of Bahardurgarh in Haryana and Sachin Parasar (20) a resident of Rohini Sector-17, they said. According to a senior police officer, a representative of Zoomcar India Private Limited lodged a complaint at Connaught Place police station where he alleged that one Dushyant Chauhan (fake id) had booked an XUV 500 car from their website Zoomcar.com. The accused had paid Rs 6,744 through online transaction and their booking was scheduled from May 16 to 17. However, they did not return the vehicle and also removed GPS. During investigation, the last location of the GPS was found at Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, police said. "Police scanned several CCTV cameras and after receiving a tip-off, they arrested Shokken from Bahadurgarh in Haryana on Monday. On his instance, Parasar was also arrested from Sector-17 Rohini," Madhur Verma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi), said. During interrogation, Shokken and Parasar disclosed that they have been availing Zoomcar services for about five years and they know the lacunas of the organisation, the DCP said. Shokken, along with his friends Sombeer, Sumit and Sachin, had planned to hire a XUV 500 Mahindra car on forged documents and from a fake phone number, police said. They took the car from Connaught Place on May 16 and later removed its GPSnear Kundili Border in Sonipat and threw it in a running truck, the DCP said. During interrogation, the accused said in the past they had booked and stolen a number of vehicles from Zoomcar.com with same modus operandi and later sold them to bootleggers of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, they said. Police said the accused had stolen four to five high-end vehicles like Ford Endeavour, Mercedes and Tata Hexa. Shooken was a national-level player of martial arts, but in 2014 he fell from a moving train while he was going to participate a national competition and injured his foot, police said. The stolen XUV 500 car was recovered from them, they said, adding that police are trying to nab the other accused. PTI NIT KJ