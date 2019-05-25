Two held for stealing vehicles in Delhi

New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two persons with the help of GPS tracker for allegedly stealing vehicles from the city, officials said Saturday. The accused were identified as Ravi (23), a resident of Timarpur here, and Mehtab (28), a native of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. Mehtab was previously found to be involved in 26 cases of auto-lifting.On May 14 around 7 am, a complainant reported that his car was stolen from outside his home at night in Lajpat Nagar area. After using the GPS location of the vehicle, police traced it in Sahibabad area, they said."Police laid trap in civil clothes near the car and kept waiting for the accused persons. When one man came and opened the car, police apprehended him who was identified as Ravi," DCP (South West) Chinmoy Biswal said.During interrogation, Ravi disclosed that he, along with Kamruddin, worked for Mehtab who was the kingpin of the gang. On his instance, Mehtab was arrested, police said.Mehtab used to dispose the vehicle to one Shamim at Meerut, police said, adding total four cars were recovered from their possession. Later, Kamruddin was also arrested by the SOG team of UP Police. A stolen Scorpio car also was seized, the police said. PTI NIT DPB