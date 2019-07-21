Two held for supplying drugs in Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Two men, including a cab driver, were Saturday arrested from outer Delhi's Swaroop Nagar area for allegedly supplying drugs in the national capital, police said. The accused have been identified as Bhagwan Das (24), a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, and Giriraj Kishore (34), a resident of Nangloi, they said.Police recovered 65.1 kg poppy straw from the accused and impounded a car, which was used to transport drugs, a senior police officer said.A trap was laid near Bhatta road, Swaroop Nagar, following a tip off about the accused, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Gaurav Sharma.The car was intercepted and the accused were arrested, he said.Kishore has been a cab driver for the past two-three years and is the owner of the vehicle. He met Das last month and started smuggling drugs, Sharma said.During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused used to supply drugs from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi at night, the police said. PTI NIT AMP DIVDIV