Two held for supplying illegal weapons to criminals

New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) Two persons, allegedly belonging to the Naveen Khati gang, were arrested here for supplying illegal weapons to criminals in Delhi and the national capital region, police said Saturday. Govind (26), a resident of Issapur and Darvesh (27), a resident of Narela were held after police received a tip-off that they would be coming to Dwarka.Govind told police that he got the illegal weapons from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh and supplied them to the members of his gang as well as other criminals in Delhi-NCR, police said. A total of 11 country-made pistols and 12 live cartridges were recovered from their possession, they said. ********************Man arrested for robbery New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was arrested from a drug de-addiction centre for allegedly robbing a person at gun point in February, police said Saturday.Vijay (24), a resident of Jhajjar district in Haryana, along with two of accomplices had on February 1 robbed the complainant of Rs 20,000 at gun point in outer Delhi's Tikri area. "We got a tip-off that one of the accused (Vijay) was hiding in a drug de-addiction centre in Delhi. Around 24 centres were checked and the accused was nabbed from a centre at village Tajpur," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Rajener Singh Sagar said. ********************Seven girls rescued from captivity, two arrested New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) The Delhi Police has rescued seven girls held captive at a house in Shakurpur colony here and arrested two persons including an employee of a placement agency, an officer said on Saturday.The girls, aged between 15 and 20 years, were promised employment as domestic help. Of the two arrested, Janki Bodra (22) was the caretaker of the house while Raju (25) worked with the placement agency, they said. **********************Man held for stealing jewellery New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh in outer Delhi's Dabri area, police said Saturday.According to police, Rahul broke into a car parked in front of District Centre in Janakpuri and stole jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh along with a laptop, I-pad, mobile phone, goggles and Rs 40,000 cash. "Police got a tip-off on Thursday and laid a trap near Dabri. At around 7 pm, the accused was arrested," Anto Alphonse, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), said. ****************************Two including juvenile apprehended for burglary New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) A man and a juvenile were apprehended here for burglary, police said Saturday. Police got a tip-off about the duo on Thursday, following which a trap was laid and the juvenile was apprehended. On his instance, Salim Malik (26), a native of Bijnore in Uttar Pradesh, was held. Malik told the police that he had trained the juvenile to creep into homes through small openings in the windows or AC vents, they said.The police have recovered a scooter, three TVs, eight mobile phones and jewellery form his possession, said Anto Alphonse, DCP (Dwarka).