Two held for transporting banned fish variety

Muzaffarnagar, Jun 17 (PTI) Police said on Monday they have seized 70 quintal of the banned Mugera fish in Shamli district and arrested two people.Authorities have banned the sale, storage and transportation of the fish variety because of its public health risks.The two people were transporting the fish in a canter to Haryana when they were arrested in Bhedi Khurd village on Sunday, police said.