Two held in Delhi for killing man in UP's Baghpat

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Two persons were arrested for allegedly killing a man as one of them suspected him of having an affair with his niece, police said on Tuesday. Pramod (20), a resident of Jhajjar in Haryana and Prakash (22), a resident of Delhi's Najafgarh were held on Monday from Dwarka while the third accused is absconding, they said.On August 20, the trio invited the victim-- Ankit (25)-- a distant relative of Pramod-- for a party and took him to Baghpat Industrial Area in Uttar Pradesh where they shot him in the forehead and burnt his face to conceal his identity. Three days later, the partially burnt body of the victim was found at an isolated place in Niwara. As the body could not be identified, it was preserved in the hospital, the police said. Acting on a tip off, the two suspects, Pramod and Prakash were nabbed and two loaded country made pistols were recovered from them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said.Pramod disclosed that he suspected Ankit of having an affair with his niece and hatched a plan to eliminate him. He roped in two of his associates including Prakash who arranged the pistols, the DCP said. The Delhi Police has shared the details of the case with the Uttar Pradesh Police and further investigation is underway, the police said. PTI AMP RHL