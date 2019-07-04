Two held in Delhi with 200 kg marijuana

New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) A 33-year-old driver and his helper were arrested here Thursday allegedly after the recovery of over 200 kilogram marijuana from a container truck, officials said. The accused were identified as Rajkumar and Kanhaiya Lal (45). They were smuggling marijuana from Odisha to Delhi and the national capital region (NCR), police said. "After getting a tip-off, police laid a trap near Okhla Estate Road and arrested Rajkumar and Lal on Thursday at around 2:30 am," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), Chinmoy Biswal. During search, 11 gunny bags containing 205.10 kilogram of marijuana were found concealed in a secret cavity of the vehicle, the DCP said. Interrogation revealed that Rajkumar and Lal are relatives. Rajkumar lives in Faridabad and was driving trucks for the past seven-eight years. Last year, he came in contact with two persons who used to smuggle liquor and marijuana, Biswal said. Later, he, along with Lal, started working for them, the DCP said. They used to smuggle liquor from Haryana to Bihar and drugs from Odisha to Delhi and NCR, the DCP said. Last year, Rajkumar was arrested at Masrol in Bihar for smuggling liquor and remained in jail for three months, police said. PTI NIT NIT CKCK