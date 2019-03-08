Two held with 40 kg cannabis in Noida

Noida (UP), Mar 8 (PTI) Two suspected drug traffickers were arrested here on Friday after 40 kg of cannabis was allegedly recovered from them, police said.Acting on a tip-off, the duo was held by personnel from Sector 24 police station, but their two associates managed to escape from the spot, an official said."The accused have been identified as Vipin Yadav, a native of Bihar, and Sugreev Kumar Saha, who hails from Jharkhand. They were staying here in Sector 11 in a rented accommodation, Circle Officer, Noda 2nd, Piyush Kumar Singh said.Forty kilogramme of cannabis was recovered from them, he added.A case has been registered against the duo under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, while searches are underway to nab their associates, Singh said. PTI KIS KJKJ