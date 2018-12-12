Two held with charas worth Rs 1.1 crore in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Two men have been arrested with 1.1 kilogram of charas, valued at Rs 1.1 crore in international market, from north Delhi's Civil Lines area, police said on Wednesday.The accused persons were identified as Sobhe Ram alias Saurav Thakur (25) and Sanu Thakur alias Tilak Thakur (21), residents of Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, they said.They were arrested on Sunday following a tip off that two men, who supply drugs in Delhi and Rajasthan, would come near Chandgi Ram Akhara at Outer Ring Road with a huge quantity of charas, the police said.During a search, 1.1 kilogram of charas was recovered from under speedometer of the accused persons' car. It is worth Rs 1.1 crore in the international market, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajeev Ranjan said.During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they are relatives. They used to supply charas to one Tony in Rajasthan and Janu in Gurgaon, he said.They revealed that they started out by selling charas to tourists visiting Malana and Kasol in Himachal Pradesh, the police said. PTI NIT SLB DIVDIV