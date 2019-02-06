Two held with illicit liquor worth Rs 50 lakh in UP

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Feb 6 (PTI) Police arrested two men and seized illegal liquor worth Rs 50 lakh from their possession in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Wednesday, an official said.A truck was intercepted at Bidoli check post under Jhinjhana pplice station area and 1,000 cartons of illicit liquor were recovered during a search of the vehicle, Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Pandey said.The arrested persons were identified as Surender and Ashish. A third person, Narender, managed to flee from the spot, he said.During interrogation, the arrested duo told police that the liquor was being transported from Punjab to Lucknow for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Pandey said.A case has been registered against the three, the police said. PTI CORR AD DIVDIV