Two hour movies will be soon extinct, predicts Joe Russo

Los Angeles, Dec 5 (PTI) Joe Russo, the one half of director duo The Russo Brothers, believes the days of two-hour film format will soon be overAccording to Deadline, the director was speaking alongside brother Anthony Russo at Business Insider Ignition.During the discussion, Joe said it is becoming increasingly difficult to work in the two-hour film format."We are in a major moment of disruption. The two-hour film has had a great run for about 100 years but it's become a very predictive format. It's difficult, I think, to work in it. It's sort of like saying, 'We all like sonnets, so let's tell sonnets for 100 years, as many ways as we possibly can... "I'm not sure that this next generation that is coming up is going to see two-hour narrative as the predominant form of storytelling for them," Joe said.The director duo's Marvel tentpole "Avengers: Infinity War" had a runtime of over two hours and forty minutes. It was the longest Marvel Studios project yet. In November, Joe had revealed that the upcoming Avengers 4 might clock three hours.